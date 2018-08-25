Sherels suffered a leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Sherels gets most of his snaps on special teams, and he also works as a returner. If his injury is serious, the team will turn to Mike Hughes to field kicks.

