Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Hurts leg Friday
Sherels suffered a leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Sherels gets most of his snaps on special teams, and he also works as a returner. If his injury is serious, the team will turn to Mike Hughes to field kicks.
