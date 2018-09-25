Sherels (ribs) sat out Tuesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Sherels suffered a rib injury in Week 2 and was inactive Sunday against the Bills. The 30-year-old cornerback will have to make a dramatic recovery if he expects to play Thursday versus the Bills, though that seems unlikely. Mike Hughes is set to take Sherels' place as the team's punt and kick returner.

