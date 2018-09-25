Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Not practicing Tuesday
Sherels (ribs) sat out Tuesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Sherels suffered a rib injury in Week 2 and was inactive Sunday against the Bills. The 30-year-old cornerback will have to make a dramatic recovery if he expects to play Thursday versus the Bills, though that seems unlikely. Mike Hughes is set to take Sherels' place as the team's punt and kick returner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...