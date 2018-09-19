Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Not practicing Wednesday
Sherels (ribs) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
The injury Sherels suffered in Sunday's bout against the Packers was initially diagnosed as a chest injury, but now appears to have to do with the veteran's ribs. A timetable for Sherels' return has yet to be given, but as long as the 30-year-old remains sidelined expect Mike Hughes to serve as the Vikings' primary kick and punt returner.
