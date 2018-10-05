Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Out again Sunday
Sherels (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Sherels was limited in practice all week but he still will be unavailable for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia. It's still good progress for Sherels, who didn't practice all of last week so it's possible the Vikings could get their primary return man back for Week 6.
