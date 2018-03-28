Sherels re-signed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

A top special teams performer, Sherels is returning for his ninth season with the Vikings, where he has spent his entire career. Last year, the 30-year-old averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns and 24.6 on kickoff returns, taking the field for 319 special teams snaps.