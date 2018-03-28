Sherels re-signed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

A top special teams performer, Sherels is returning for his ninth season with the Vikings, where he has spent his entire career. Last year, the 30-year-old averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns and 24.6 on kickoff returns, taking the field for 319 special teams snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories