Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Returning to Minnesota
Sherels re-signed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
A top special teams performer, Sherels is returning for his ninth season with the Vikings, where he has spent his entire career. Last year, the 30-year-old averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns and 24.6 on kickoff returns, taking the field for 319 special teams snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Totals 643 return yards in 2017•
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Back as punt returner•
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Active Saturday•
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Ruled out of Cowboys game•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...