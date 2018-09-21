Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Ruled out Sunday
Sherels (ribs) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Sherels suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Packers, and he wasn't even able to put in limited work during this week of preparation. Sherels' absence will mainly be felt on special teams, as the Vikings will now likely lean on cornerback Mike Hughes to return punts and kicks Sunday.
