Sherels had 271 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 372 yards on 39 punt returns in 16 games for the Vikings in 2017.

Sherels had six total tackles this season but played only 20 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old is likely to garner some interest as a returner this offseason as he enters the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent.

