Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Totals 643 return yards in 2017
Sherels had 271 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 372 yards on 39 punt returns in 16 games for the Vikings in 2017.
Sherels had six total tackles this season but played only 20 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old is likely to garner some interest as a returner this offseason as he enters the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...