Fields was promoted from the Vikings' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fields joined the Vikings' 53-man roster prior to the team's Week 3 matchup against Tennessee, but he only garnered two special-teams snaps throughout the course of that contest. With George Iloka (knee-ACL) having landed on injured reserve last Thursday, plus Mike Hughes (neck), Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) all dealing with issues, Fields may eventually be utilized as a depth option in the secondary.