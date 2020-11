Fields suffered a "pinhole puncture" of his lung during Sunday's 28-22 win over the Packers, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fields sustained the injury while tackling Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and didn't retake the field Sunday. The Vikings anticipate Fields, who was promoted to the from the practice squad earlier this week, playing again in November, but seems like the depth cornerback's status for Week 9 is in jeopardy.