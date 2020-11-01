Fields suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Fields was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week due to multiple injuries in the secondary, and his role expanded once Cameron Dantzler (neck/concussion) left Sunday's game. However, Fields picked up an injury while tackling Equanimeous St. Brown and didn't return to the game. Kris Boyd (knee) also exited, so Harrison Hand and Jeff Gladney were the only healthy Vikings cornerbacks when the game ended. The Vikings host Detroit in Week 9.