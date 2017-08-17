Vikings' Marshall Koehn: kicking competition remains close
The competition between Koehn and Kai Forbath for Minnesota's kicking job remains close, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Koehn converted an extra point, but did not attempt a field goal in Minnesota's first preseason game.
Koehn is seen having more leg strength than Forbath, which gives him the edge on kickoffs. However, it's hard to see the Vikings giving the job to Koehn, who hasn't kicked in regular season NFL game, over a veteran. Plus, Forbath made all 15 field-goal attempts last season. Still, it sounds like this job battle may not be decided until late in training camp.
