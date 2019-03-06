The Vikings and Wile agreed on a one-year deal worth $645,000 on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wile played in all 16 games for Minnesota after being claimed off waivers prior to Week 1. He finished the year with an average of 45.2 yards per punt on 72 attempts. It is unclear if he will see any competition in camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories