Brosmer (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Falcons but is available as the emergency third-string quarerback, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

As the emergency third quarterback, Brosmer will be permitted to see the field only if both J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz were to be taken out due to injury, illness or ejection. Brosmer played in all three of the Vikings' preseason games, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding four carries for seven yards.