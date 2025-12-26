Brosmer completed nine of 16 passes for 51 yards without a touchdown or an interception in the Vikings' 23-10 win over the Lions on Christmas Day. He added 16 rushing yards on two carries.

Making his second career NFL start, Brosmer produced very little offense, but he crucially avoided any turnovers while the Minnesota defense generated an impressive six takeaways. The rookie quarterback did get sacked seven times, however. It's not yet clear if J.J. McCarthy (hand) will be cleared to play in Week 18 against the Packers in a game that will have nothing at stake for either side, but if he gets shut down, Brosmer would be in line to make one more start in 2025.