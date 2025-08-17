Brosmer was 15-of-27 passing for 156 yards with an interception in Saturday's preseason loss to New England. He was sacked four times but head coach Kevin O'Connell praised Brosmer's decisiveness, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Despite throwing an interception, Brosmer drew praise from the coaching staff for playing well under a heavy pass rush during his time playing in the second half. Brosmer looks ahead of Brett Rypien at this point in the battle for the No. 3 QB role.