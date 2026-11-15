Brosmer (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Vikings' emergency third quarterback against the Packers on Sunday.

Brosmer was the Vikings' backup for Week 9 against the Bills and ended up seeing the field late in the fourth quarter, when he completed six of seven pass attempts for 58 yards. The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday, and he will serve as Minnesota's starter Sunday while Carson Wentz operates as the backup. With Kyler Murray (hamstring) sidelined, that leaves Brosmer as the emergency QB3, which prohibits the latter from playing unless both Cousins and Wentz leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.