Brosmer completed seven of nine passes for 52 yards and rushed three times for minus-3 yards after replacing J.J. McCarthy (hand) in the second quarter of Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.

McCarthy was hurt on Minnesota's penultimate offensive play of the first half, which also resulted in a Giants defensive touchdown that trimmed Minnesota's lead to 13-10. Brosmer came in to kneel down on the last play before halftime before taking over in the second half with McCarthy ruled out. The backup led a 14-play, 57-yard drive that culminated in Will Reichard's game-winning 30-yard field goal with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Brosmer wasn't particularly impressive otherwise. If McCarthy doesn't recover prior to Thursday's game against the Lions, Brosmer would be in line to make his second NFL start. Brosmer threw for 126 yards with four interceptions in his previous start against the Seahawks in Week 13.