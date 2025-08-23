Brosmer completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Friday's 23-13 preseason loss to the Titans. He added two rushes for five yards.

Brosmer started the game with both JJ McCarthy and Sam Howell resting and led two drives before giving way to Brett Rypien. However, Rypien was checked for a concussion after taking a hard hit, ultimately allowing Brosmer to get extended run. Brosmer was able to pad his stats with the added opportunity thanks to a few big plays to start the third quarter, when he connected with Dontae Fleming and Bryson Nesbit for 36 and 21 yard gains, respectively -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Brosmer was impressive during his first preseason in the NFL, and he looks likely to open the regular season as Minnesota's third quarterback.