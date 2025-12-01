Brosmer completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 126 yards and four interceptions while losing one yard on his only carry in Sunday's 26-0 loss to Seattle.

The undrafted rookie got the nod under center for the Vikings with both J.J. McCarthy (concussion) and Carson Wentz (shoulder) sidelined for a brutal road matchup against the Seahawks. Brosmer played like a third-string quarterback after committing four turnovers, the first of which was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. The 24-year-old struggled to develop chemistry with superstar WR Justin Jefferson, completing just two passes for four yards on four looks to his top target. Brosmer did little in Sunday's shutout to generate a potential quarterback controversy once McCarthy is cleared for action. If the latter clears the league's concussion protocol ahead of next Sunday's tilt versus Washington, then Brosmer would surely be sent back to the bench.