The Vikings will sign Brosmer off their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

With the Vikings trading J.J. McCarthy to the Giants on Monday, Brosmer will be awarded a spot on the 53-man roster and slot in as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. As an undrafted rookie last season, Brosmer appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 47 of 71 pass attempts for 328 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions while carrying seven times for 11 yards and also losing a fumble.