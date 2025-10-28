Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Brosmer will be the Vikings' backup quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy (ankle) for the rest of the 2025 season in the absence of Carson Wentz (shoulder), Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Brosmer was initially expected to revert to the emergency third quarterback role once McCarthy was fully recovered from his ankle injury. However, with Wentz set to undergo season-ending surgery to address his left shoulder injury, Brosmer is slated to serve as the Vikings' backup for the rest of the season. Brosmer has been the Vikings' QB2 since Week 3 and has appeared in three games, completing 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards over that span.