Brosmer completed seven of eight passes for 57 yards without a touchdowns or interception in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers. He did lose a fumble.

J.J. McCarthy (hand) left the game in the third quarter and didn't return, putting Brosmer under center to finish out the season for the Vikings. The undrafted rookie appeared in eight games overall as McCarthy battled injuries, and Brosmer wound up completing 66.2 percent of his passes (47-for-71) for 328 yards, albeit with zero TDs and five turnovers, four INTs and Sunday's lost fumble. Minnesota still seems committed to McCarthy as its QB of the future, but given his inability to stay healthy, the team may look to bring in a more established backup in the offseason rather than relying on Brosmer to fill that role in 2026.