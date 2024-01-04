Blackmon (shoulder) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Blackmon played through his shoulder injury in Week 17, so it's possible the Vikings are just giving him extra rest. His availability for Week 18 is now legitimately in question though, and he'll likely have to log a full practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
