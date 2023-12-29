Blackmon (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 24-year-old corner exited the Vikings' Christmas Eve contest after sustaining a shoulder injury, and after ending the team's week of practice with two limited sessions, he's got a shot to suit up Sunday night. NaJee Thompson would likely see an increase in snaps in Minnesota's secondary if Blackmon were to be inactive in Week 17.
