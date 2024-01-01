Blackmon (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Blackmon sustained a shoulder injury in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Lions. He was a limited participant in Minnesota's last two practices this week and is good to go in a pivotal NFC North clash. With Byron Murphy ruled out ahead of Sunday's game with a knee injury, Blackmon should draw the start at corner alongside Akayleb Evans.