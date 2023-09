Blackmon had one tackle and played 15 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

The 2023 third-round pick out of USC will begin his pro career with a role off the bench, but played well in his limited time. Blackmon had a defensive stop and held opposing receivers to a QB rating of 88.2 on the three passes targeted at him, according to Pro Football Focus. He could get more snaps on defense as a result.