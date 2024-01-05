Blackmon (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Coller of The Purple Insider reports.

Blackmon began the Vikings' week of practice with a limited session, but he followed that up with back-to-back DNPs on Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 18. With the rookie cornerback missing his second consecutive game, expect NaJee Thompson to see increased work in Minnesota's secondary.