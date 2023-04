The Vikings selected Blackmon in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Blackmon (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) was a standout starting corner with Christian Gonzalez at Colorado before Gonzalez transferred to Oregon and Blackmon transferred to USC prior to the 2022 season. Blackmon is a much lesser prospect than his former teammate, but the Vikings were evidently intrigued. Blackmon's light frame is a concern, but his 4.47 speed should be sufficient, especially when in the slot.