Blackmon recorded 41 total tackles and eight pass deflections, including one interception in 15 games with the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

The rookie out of USC was forced to miss the Vikings' final two games due to a shoulder issue, but he was productive when he saw the field. Blackmon started only three games, playing primarily as a rotational cornerback in Minnesota's secondary in 2023, and he was still able to finish third on the team in pass deflections. The 24-year-old could very well be in for a larger role in his sophomore season after impressing throughout the year.