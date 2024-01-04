Blackmon (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Blackmon was able to play through his shoulder issue in Week 17, so any limitations at this point could just be maintenance-related. He'll still likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
