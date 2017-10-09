Vikings' Michael Floyd: Activated to roster
Floyd was activated to the 53-man roster Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Floyd is expected to play in Monday's game against the Bears, though he may only be the No. 4 or 5 receiver. With Laquon Treadwell sitting on just five catches for 42 yards through four games, Floyd should have a chance to push for the No. 3 role if he doesn't get it out of the gate.
