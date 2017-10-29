Vikings' Michael Floyd: Active Week 8

Floyd (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.

Although Floyd was limited by a hamstring injury all week, he'll return after logging a one-game absence. With Stefon Diggs (groin) back in the fold, Floyd won't be anything better than the third option at wideout due to the presence of Adam Thielen. That said, Floyd may make his first significant mark as a Viking versus a Browns secondary without cornerback Jason McCourty (ankle).