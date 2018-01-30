Floyd recorded 10 receptions for 78 yards through 11 games in 2017.

Floyd was brought in last offseason to compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart but ended the season as the fifth option and never saw more than 38 offensive reps in a game. Now an unrestricted free agent, the Vikings won't feel a ton of pressure to retain Floyd if the asking price is too high, especially considering the wealth of options they already have on offense. The 28-year-old will be entering his seventh NFL season but should still be able to attract the attention of some teams looking to bolster their receiving depth.