Vikings' Michael Floyd: Career low in receptions
Floyd recorded 10 receptions for 78 yards through 11 games in 2017.
Floyd was brought in last offseason to compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart but ended the season as the fifth option and never saw more than 38 offensive reps in a game. Now an unrestricted free agent, the Vikings won't feel a ton of pressure to retain Floyd if the asking price is too high, especially considering the wealth of options they already have on offense. The 28-year-old will be entering his seventh NFL season but should still be able to attract the attention of some teams looking to bolster their receiving depth.
