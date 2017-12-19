Floyd failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's blowout victory over the Bengals.

Floyd played 14 of 67 offensive snaps and was the recipient of one of Teddy Bridgewater's two pass attempts. Floyd was out-snapped by Laquon Treadwell 24-14, and Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen remain the only viable fantasy options among Vikings' wide receivers for most formats.

