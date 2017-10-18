Vikings' Michael Floyd: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Floyd (calf) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

The wide receiver's room in Minnesota is a bit banged up at the moment, as both Floyd and Stefon Diggs (groin) focused on rehabbing injuries instead of taking part in the first practice of the week. With Diggs out of the lineup Sunday against the Packers, Floyd started but hauled in just one of three passes for five yards before departing with a calf concern. The combination of a lack of production and compromised health don't make Floyd an appealing option, especially once Diggs is cleared to play again.