Vikings' Michael Floyd: Has just one reception in Sunday's loss
Floyd had one reception for three yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Carolina.
Floyd played just five snaps on offense as he's fallen to No. fifth on the wide receiver depth chart. No receiver after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen is getting enough playing time for viable fantasy value in most formats.
