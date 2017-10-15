Vikings' Michael Floyd: Hurts calf Sunday
Floyd (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Floyd started Sunday's game since Stefon Diggs (groin) was out. He hauled in one reception for just five yards, and Jarius Wright will gain more snaps in Floyd's absence.
