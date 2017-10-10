Vikings' Michael Floyd: Just one reception in Minnesota debut

Floyd had one reception for 19 yards on his only target in Monday's win at Chicago.

While Minnesota's passing offense struggled Monday, Floyd played just the fourth most snaps on offense of the Vikings' receivers. He payed 32 of 70 snaps on offense, according to Pro Football Focus. Laquon Treadwell played more snaps as the third receiver (41) but did not have a target. It may take awhile before Floyd becomes a significant part of the passing game.