Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited action in return from hamstring injury

Floyd returned after missing one game due to a hamstring injury, but had just one reception for seven yards on one target in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

He played just six snaps on offense. It's possible he was eased back into action, but there have been no signs he'll have a prominent role in the offense after returning from a four-game suspension. He looks behind Laquon Treadwell as the fourth receiver and doesn't appear to have much upside if he couldn't have an impact against a struggling Browns defense.