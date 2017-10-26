Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited again Thursday

Floyd (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Floyd has yet to advance to full practice since returning to limited work last Friday before ultimately sitting out Sunday's victory over the Ravens. Even if Floyd is able to put in a full workout Friday and suit up for the Week 8 matchup with the Browns, he would likely be in store for a reduced role this time around after starting in his last appearance Week 6 against the Packers. Stefon Diggs (groin) has sat out the Vikings' last two contests, but appears on track to return this week after practicing fully Thursday.