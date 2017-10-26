Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited again Thursday
Floyd (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Floyd has yet to advance to full practice since returning to limited work last Friday before ultimately sitting out Sunday's victory over the Ravens. Even if Floyd is able to put in a full workout Friday and suit up for the Week 8 matchup with the Browns, he would likely be in store for a reduced role this time around after starting in his last appearance Week 6 against the Packers. Stefon Diggs (groin) has sat out the Vikings' last two contests, but appears on track to return this week after practicing fully Thursday.
More News
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Inactive Week 7•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Hurts calf Sunday•
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...