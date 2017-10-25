Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited practice participant Wednesday
Floyd (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Floyd returned to a limited practice last Friday but was held out of Sunday's 24-16 win over the Ravens. He could be back in Week 8 against the Browns in London, but he'll likely serve as the No. 3 or 4 receiver if Stefon Diggs (groin) also manages to return.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...