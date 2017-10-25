Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited practice participant Wednesday

Floyd (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Floyd returned to a limited practice last Friday but was held out of Sunday's 24-16 win over the Ravens. He could be back in Week 8 against the Browns in London, but he'll likely serve as the No. 3 or 4 receiver if Stefon Diggs (groin) also manages to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories