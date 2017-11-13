Vikings' Michael Floyd: Plays just two snaps on offense
Floyd was not targeted in the passing game and played just two snaps on offense in Sunday's win at Washington.
There was talk in the preseason that Floyd may win the third receiver role or be a major factor in the offense, but that's all but faded away as he's been stuck on the bench. He has just three receptions on four targets in four games since returning from his suspension.
