Vikings' Michael Floyd: Primed for key Week 6 role
Floyd figures to take on an increased role with Stefon Diggs (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd played 46 percent of offensive snaps while making his season debut in Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears, hauling in his lone target for a 19-yard gain. Laquon Treadwell actually played more snaps (60 percent), but he didn't record a target and continues to be a complete non-factor in the passing game. The second-year wideout has caught just five passes for 42 yards on 10 targets, despite playing at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in every game this season. Floyd could serve as Minnesota's No. 2 receiver this weekend, and he'll have a good shot to handle the No. 3 role once Diggs returns.
More News
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Just one reception in Minnesota debut•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Activated to roster•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Set to return from suspension Week 5•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Just one reception in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in second preseason game•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Standing out in camp•
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...