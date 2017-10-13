Vikings' Michael Floyd: Primed for key Week 6 role

Floyd figures to take on an increased role with Stefon Diggs (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Floyd played 46 percent of offensive snaps while making his season debut in Monday's 20-17 win over the Bears, hauling in his lone target for a 19-yard gain. Laquon Treadwell actually played more snaps (60 percent), but he didn't record a target and continues to be a complete non-factor in the passing game. The second-year wideout has caught just five passes for 42 yards on 10 targets, despite playing at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in every game this season. Floyd could serve as Minnesota's No. 2 receiver this weekend, and he'll have a good shot to handle the No. 3 role once Diggs returns.