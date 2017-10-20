Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable for Week 7
Floyd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Per Cronin, Floyd did some light individual work at Friday's practice, after sitting out entirely Wednesday and Thursday. His inability to participate in team work suggests he's on the wrong side of questionable, but the Vikings could take a more aggressive approach now that Stefon Diggs (groin) has been ruled out. Floyd logged 38 snaps in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers, but he caught just one pass for five yards on three targets. Should Floyd miss the upcoming contest, Laquon Treadwell likely would take on a heavy snap count, with Jarius Wright serving as the No. 3 receiver.
