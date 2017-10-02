Vikings' Michael Floyd: Set to return from suspension Week 5
Floyd says he's "in shape and ready to go" to return from his four-game suspension this week, but is unclear of his role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's not clear how many snaps on offense Floyd will get, but neither Jarius Wright nor Laquon Treadwell made much of an impression in his absence. He'll likely quickly ascend to the third-receiver role, but his upside may be limited with Case Keenum at quarterback.
