Vikings' Michael Floyd: Sits out practice Thursday

Floyd (calf) didn't participate in the Vikings' practice Thursday.

With two of the Vikings' top three wideouts in Floyd and Stefon Diggs (groin) having missed both of the first two practices of the week, the team could be short on depth at the position during Sunday's game against the Ravens. Floyd, who entered the starting lineup in Diggs' stead in the Week 6 win over the Packers, caught just one pass for five yards before departing that contest with the calf injury. Even if Diggs remains unavailable and Floyd is able to rally and suit up Sunday, Floyd could surrender a starting role to Laquon Treadwell, who had something of a breakout performance against Green Bay with three catches for 51 yards.