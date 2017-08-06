Vikings' Michael Floyd: Standing out in camp
Floyd has been impressive in training camp so far and may be playing his way into the team's plans for when he returns from a four-game suspension, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "[He's looked] pretty dang good," coach Mike Zimmer said.
Floyd has been getting time as the third receiver with Laquon Treadwell missing time with a leg injury. Treadwell and other third-receiver candidates will only have four weeks in the regular season to show they belong to play over Floyd, otherwise they'll likely head to the bench. Floyd should see plenty of action in preseason games, so we'll get a better read on how he may fit into the offense.
