Vikings' Michael Floyd: Starting Sunday

Floyd will start Sunday's game against the Packers with Stefon Diggs (groin) sidelined, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After completing a four-game suspension, Floyd hauled in his only target for 19 yards while playing 46 percent of the offensive snaps in his Vikings debut Monday in Chicago. In Diggs' absence, expect Floyd's workload to increase, though he may still work in a rotation with Laquon Treadwell as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen.