Vikings' Michael Floyd: Starting Sunday
Floyd will start Sunday's game against the Packers with Stefon Diggs (groin) sidelined, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After completing a four-game suspension, Floyd hauled in his only target for 19 yards while playing 46 percent of the offensive snaps in his Vikings debut Monday in Chicago. In Diggs' absence, expect Floyd's workload to increase, though he may still work in a rotation with Laquon Treadwell as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen.
More News
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Primed for key Week 6 role•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Just one reception in Minnesota debut•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Activated to roster•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Set to return from suspension Week 5•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Just one reception in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in second preseason game•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...