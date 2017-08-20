Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in second preseason game
Floyd (suspension) had two receptions for 16 yards in Friday's preseason loss at Seattle.
Floyd drew raves from head coach Mike Zimmer during training camp, but he hasn't been overly impressive during Minnesota's first two preseason games (four receptions for 36 yards). Floyd will miss the first four preseason games due a suspension. He'll battle Laquon Treadwell and Jarius Wright for the third receiver role when he returns. It was thought he had a clear lead after Zimmer's comments, but the first two preseason games are leaving some doubt.
