Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in Sunday's win
Floyd had two receptions for 20 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at Atlanta.
Floyd played just six snaps on offense, but had two receptions for the second time in three games. No receiver after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen is getting enough playing time for viable fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Plays just two snaps on offense•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited action in return from hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Active Week 8•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Questionable this week•
-
Vikings' Michael Floyd: Limited again Thursday•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...